Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 870 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IJR stock opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.