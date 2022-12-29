Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.46. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.