Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $708,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

