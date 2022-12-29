Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 941 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

