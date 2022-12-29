Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 995 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

