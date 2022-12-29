Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.98 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $38.98 million and approximately $139,838.60 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

