Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $107.74 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $107.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $99.64 or 0.00599410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,622.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00253669 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038950 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,269,306 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
