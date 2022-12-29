Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $20.39 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $122,155.62 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00113435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00188777 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055661 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

