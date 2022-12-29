Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $101,090.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00112817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00189187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040625 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

