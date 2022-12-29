Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.76 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $209.65 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $11.97 or 0.00071938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00228410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

