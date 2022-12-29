BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $2.16 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004393 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007485 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,462 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.