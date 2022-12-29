BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $15.57 on Thursday, reaching $715.90. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $695.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

