BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

MVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 91,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,791. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.