Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

NYSE:BX opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

