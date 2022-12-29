Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $67.95 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00005104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $67.95 million and approximately $488,254.31 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $847.69 or 0.05106906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00496950 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.47 or 0.29444517 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

