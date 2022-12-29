Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

