Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average of $195.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.