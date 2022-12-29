Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

