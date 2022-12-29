Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $41.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

IWD opened at $149.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

