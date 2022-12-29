Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,151 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 191.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.22 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

