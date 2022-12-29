Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Trading Down 15.7%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 13,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Stock Down 14.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

