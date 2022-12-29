BTS Chain Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and $196.72 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

