Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

