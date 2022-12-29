CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of CalAmp worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,884,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 377,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

