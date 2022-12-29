Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Caleres Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 527,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

