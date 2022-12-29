Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 36,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Camber Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $99.00.
Shares of Camber Energy are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy
Camber Energy Company Profile
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camber Energy (CEI)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.