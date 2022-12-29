Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 36,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Camber Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Shares of Camber Energy are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

Camber Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.