Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.46 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.46 billion and $194.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.59 or 0.07204652 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030578 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066995 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00055926 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024303 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007904 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000241 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,382,384 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
