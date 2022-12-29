Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 5% Higher

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 1,114,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,028,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £94.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Caspian Sunrise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

