CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $57.19 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and $2.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037012 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019015 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00227024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07261032 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,052,486.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

