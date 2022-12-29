CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0726

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $58.51 million and $3.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00226799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

