Celer Network Achieves Market Cap of $66.60 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $66.60 million and $3.97 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

