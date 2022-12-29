Celo (CELO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.11 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $224.33 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002817 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

