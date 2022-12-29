Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.7 %

CPAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.52 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

