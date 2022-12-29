Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPACGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 0.7 %

CPAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $431.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPACGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.52 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

See Also

