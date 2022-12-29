Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 238.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Centene by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Centene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 347,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

