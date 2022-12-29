Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Securities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 172.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Securities

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

