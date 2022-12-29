CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC owned 1.21% of CF Bankshares worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,548,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840. CF Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.