Chain (XCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.79 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Chain has a total market cap of $257.75 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $847.69 or 0.05106906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00496950 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.47 or 0.29444517 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

