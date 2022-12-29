Chainbing (CBG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,382.03

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 9% against the dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $614.02 million and $1,382.03 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00007350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

