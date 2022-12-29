Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 11.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 498,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 705,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Charge Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

