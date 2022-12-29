Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 11.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 498,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 705,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Charge Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charge Enterprises (CRGE)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.