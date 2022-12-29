China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the November 30th total of 105,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.86 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $179.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading

