China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $20.00. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

