China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 544,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,442. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.