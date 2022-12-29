CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in December

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the November 30th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CKHUY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 285,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
About CK Hutchison
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Hutchison (CKHUY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.