CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 84.3% in December

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the November 30th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CKHUY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 285,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

About CK Hutchison

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.