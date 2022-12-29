Clover Finance Market Cap Hits $50.80 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $107,075.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

