CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in December

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the November 30th total of 729,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 62,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

CLP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

