CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,631. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

