Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cochlear Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $88.50.
About Cochlear
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.