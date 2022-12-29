Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

