Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of CHEOY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $88.50.
Cochlear Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.