Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHEOY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

