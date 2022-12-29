Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

