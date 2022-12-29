Colony Family Offices LLC Has $66,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

